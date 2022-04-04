Passengers rescued from train after it was stuck in tunnel

By WABC Staff

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — Service has been restored on the 7 train Sunday after a Manhattan-bound train got stuck in an East River tunnel, leaving passengers stranded.

Around 5 p.m. officials believe the train ran over a piece of metal on the tracks and came to a grinding halt in the tunnel, halfway between Manhattan and Queens.

“People were freaking out at first, running back and forth trying to get off…going between cars,” said John Rice.

Once officials confirmed no one was on the tracks, they made the decision to power up the third rail again and roll a rescue train into position.

All of the passengers walked out safely and no injuries were reported.

There was a pregnant woman on board, and while two hours trapped in a tunnel can trigger intense anxiety, for others it became a night to remember and fast friendships were made.

The passengers asked if there were any comedians, dancers or singers in the car.

In the end, one passenger named Aisha Diop led a sing-along, which then prompted another passenger named Sophie Lue to capture the moment on paper.

“She was so nice — I made friends. She drew me while I was sitting there,” Diop said.

It is not clear what got caught under the train and why it was on the tracks in the first place.

The MTA says the Monday morning commute will not be disrupted.

