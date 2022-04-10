Inaugural Autism Beauty Walk held to bring awareness

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — April is a month dedicated to autism awareness.

In January, FOX10 shared with you Jada Braxton’s story, a 17-year-old with autism who became a pageant queen.

On Saturday, her family hosted a walk to bring awareness to autism. Jada led the way through Municipal Park as a crowd of family and friends came out to support her and raise awareness — sporting Team Jada Tee-shirts.

Back in January, Jada won Miss Photogenic at the Miss Saraland Pageant, which her mom says is a huge feat for the autistic community.

Since then, Jada wanted to continue being a voice for young, autistic girls and Saturday’s inaugural beauty walk accomplished just that.

“We just want to go out and show everybody that autism individuals want to be included and accepted, and this is their month,” said mom Danisha Braxton.

To show support for autism this month, the family encourages you to wear blue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.