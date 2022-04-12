Families of FedEx shooting victims file lawsuit against FedEx, Securitas

By Kyle Boyd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly one year after a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, families of five of the victims have filed a lawsuit.

Attorneys for the families filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court.

The suit names FedEx Corp., FedEx Ground Service System Inc., Federal Express Corp., FedEx Corporate Services Inc., and Securitas Security Services USA as defendants.

The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages. The lawsuit claims that Securitas provided unarmed security for the facility.

On April 15, former FedEx employee Brandon Hole shot and killed eight people before taking his own life.

Killed in the shooting were Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Steve Weisert, 74.

The shooting began in the parking lot before Hole went inside the building.

Sheila Hole has said she had spoken to law enforcement about her son in 2020. Brandon Hole never appeared before a judge in a “red flag” hearing.

On Sunday afternoon, a remembrance prayer was held for victims of the shooting at a Sikh service. Four of the victims were of the Sikh faith.

