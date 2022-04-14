15yo student allegedly attacked, four high students charged

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Loganville Police Department has confirmed that four teenagers have been charged after allegedly forcing a 15-year-old male 9th grader into a bathroom closet for a prolonged period of time while being sprayed or doused with liquid cleaning products.

Police say they are investigating two incidents. The first one happened on March 23 and the second occurred March 31.

Additionally, the students are accused of subjecting the victim to harassing comments of a homophobic nature.

The four students are facing the following charges:

Suspect #1 (17-year-old): One count of false imprisonment (felony);

Suspect #2 (16-year-old): Two counts of false imprisonment (felony); one simple count of battery (misdemeanor); and one count of reckless conduct (misdemeanor);

Suspect #3 (14-year-old): One count of false imprisonment and one count of reckless conduct — party to a crime (both misdemeanors);

Suspect #4 (14-year-old); Two counts of false imprisonment — party to a crime and one count of reckless conduct — party to a crime (both misdemeanors).

The 17-year-old, which has been identified as Kelsey Juliana Hayes, is being charged as an adult. Because of that, her mug shot has been released. The other teenagers are not being identified at this time.

Loganville High School also released the following statement:

School leaders at Loganville High School were made aware of a student incident that occurred before Spring Break at an after-school extracurricular activity. Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district’s code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced.

