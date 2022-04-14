DUI driver arrested in cemetery after damaging over 12 graves

By Ricardo Tovar

HOLLISTER, California (KION) — Hollister Police arrested a woman for a DUI Tuesday around 6:47 p.m. after rolling their car over at Calvary Cemetery.

According to police the driver drove around the cemetery and turned it “into a racetrack.”

They were arrested with a blood alcohol content of .18%, said police.

Police said a female driver was going at a high rate of speed and lost control of her vehicle as she swerved to avoid a pedestrian.

The woman was arrested and booked into San Benito County jail for driving under the influence while being underage, according to police.

Calvary Cemetary said that around half a dozen resting places were damaged when the car rolled into a field of graves and other headstones were taken out but have since been put back.

They are asking anyone with a family member buried there to come by and make sure their loved one’s gravesite is not damaged.

