‘Not a funny prank’: Woman shot at with BB pellets

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s been quite the week for Allen Bowman.

In a span of 48 hours, she said her car was totaled and the next night, around 10:30 Tuesday, she was shot at with BB pellets while walking her dog on North Mississippi Avenue.

“(On Monday) I came outside and the backside of my car, the rear, was totally and completely demolished,” Bowman said. “48 hours after the car incident, I was walking down the street right here maybe 10 feet from where my car was hit and a red sedan pulled up and shot bb gun pellets at my face, my boyfriend’s face and my dog, then drove away.”

After doing some research, she thinks this could be connected to a TikTok trend where people will fill bb guns with water gel pellets called Orbeez and shoot them at people walking by.

“I don’t think they meant to harm us, but it definitely was a very serious and not funny prank,” she said.

While Portland police can’t confirm this trend is connected to Bowman’s case, it wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened in the Metro area recently.

Just last week, we reported on a similar case. Milwaukie police said two kids were playing when a car pulled up and shot at them with a BB or airsoft style gun, hitting both of them.

“I don’t think it’s the same people, but it definitely seems like a related thing and just with, I’m not a TikToker, but I know those trends can pick up pretty quickly,” Bowman said.

Now she’s hoping people will be more aware of their surroundings as she considers packing her bags.

“I’m thinking about moving to Beaverton honestly because I’m like maybe the suburbs are safer?” she said.

Luckily Bowman, her boyfriend and their dog weren’t seriously hurt.

