Police falsely charge suspect in double shooting, new suspect named

By Patrick Quinn

Click here for updates on this story

JONESBORO, Georgia (WGCL) — On Tuesday, Clayton County Police announced they wrongly charged a 26-year-old man in a double shooting last month.

On March 2, police published an old mug shot and issued warrants for the arrest of Arterio Crumbley.

He turned himself in later that night and was booked into jail.

“As the investigation continued, the actual suspect became known and detectives were able to verify Mr. Crumbley’s alibi,” said Major Anthony Thuman with the Clayton County Police Department.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Thuman said they dropped the criminal charges on March 16.

In an interview with CBS46, Crumbley’s girlfriend, Saila Bedford, said he was at their Fayetteville home at the time of the shooting.

She said he was emotional when he learned the police were calling for his arrest.

“He started crying. He broke down. His 3-year-old looking at him saying what’s going on,” said Saila Bedford.

Bedford said Crumbley isn’t allowed visitors and is often forced to wear chains.

She hopes that these dropped charges will lead to a transfer.

“I would think back in March around that time there would have been something done, but no. He did not get out. He’s still to this day in high-back security,” said Bedford.

During the interview, Bedford got a phone call from who she said was an official with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

She told CBS46 News that based on the conversation with the official on Tuesday, Crumbley will have to go through the court system before a transfer or release can be granted.

On Tuesday, Thuman said the new suspect for the March 2 shooting is 17-year-old Charles Payne.

A release from the police department described Payne as 6-feet 1-inch in height, roughly 150 pounds, and a known gang member.

Officials said Payne is known to carry a firearm and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

On Tuesday, Thuman said the officer shot while responding to the March 2 shooting has fully recovered and is back with the force.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.