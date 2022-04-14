Police officer hospitalized after being hit by off-duty officer

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Houston police officer was hospitalized after his patrol car was struck by an off-duty Pasadena police officer.

Police say the officer was blocking traffic for a car that was stalled on the south beltway feeder on Wayside Drive at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

During that investigation, police say an off-duty Pasadena officer driving his truck rear-ended the officer’s patrol car while the officer was inside.

The off-duty Pasadena officer was also taken to the hospital. Police are looking into whether or not the officer was impaired.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.