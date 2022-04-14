Police: Teen shoots, kills 10-year-old brother

By Byron Teach

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Henderson police investigated a fatal shooting involving two juveniles Wednesday morning near Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court for a shooting around 9:13 a.m. on April 13.

Officers found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“All the cop cars here this morning and the street taped off. We were concerned what had happened,” a neighbor Rebekah Joachim said. “That’s extremely devastating. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

The brother of the 10-year-old fired the gun and struck his younger brother, HPD said. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Involuntary manslaughter charges mean the unintentional killing of another person.

“It’s kind of disturbing in a sense. Hopefully it was an accident,” neighbor Donald Howsley said.

A neighbor on Sicily Hills court told FOX5 the father of the children does own guns that they believe are kept in a safe.

Police did not provide any more information about what led up to the shooting.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the boy once next of kin has been notified.

This is being investigated as the second homicide for the City of Henderson for 2022. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

