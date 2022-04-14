Suspect arrested for setting elderly man on fire

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a disturbing attack on an elderly man in Chinatown on Tuesday, Honolulu Police said.

The suspect is identified as Charles Burns, a source tells KITV4. He was arrested around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to HPD, Burns was arrested on complaints of first-degree arson and promoting dangerous drugs. Authorities did not say where the arrest took place.

The incident happened at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza located in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street, Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed the suspect coming up behind the victim and setting his shirt on fire.

The victim, a 79-year-old man, was taken from the scene in serious condition after suffering first and second-degree burns to his neck and back. The victim has not yet been identified.

This was not Burns’ first run-in with the law. According to police records, in November 2020, he was cited for fourth-degree criminal property damage. In July 2021 he was cited for third-degree assault and again for fourth-degree criminal property damage. And in December 2021, Burns was cited for two counts of theft in the third degree.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.