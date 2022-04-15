HFD, animal rescue volunteers team up to rescue trapped puppy

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu Firefighters and volunteers with Aloha Animal Outreach teamed up to rescue one of two puppies trapped on a mountain in Maili.

Neighbors reported hearing dogs barking since Wednesday.

The puppies, who are less than a year old, were eventually spotted on a ledge by a few goats.

Crews were eventually able to get one of them down around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while the other puppy ran further up.

The male who was rescued, will undergo evaluation by the Hawaiian Humane Society, before being put up for adoption.

