Man survives bullet wound to head after shooting on Empire Central

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A security guard from Fort Worth is recovering after he was shot in the head on April 17 in the 1300 block of Empire Central.

Initial reports that the victim was shot at a local strip club were inaccurate, according to a Dallas Police Department spokesperson.

Police said the victim, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, met with a woman (who’s a licensed security guard at XTC Cabaret located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway) the night he was shot. The woman told the man, according to police, that she was assaulted by several men as she threw them out of the club.

The pair met up after the alleged assault and left together from the club, police said. Police said the victim pulled up next to the suspect vehicle shortly after, and was shot.

Dallas Fire Rescue took him to the hospital where he was later released.

Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

