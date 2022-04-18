Officer dragged during traffic stop, suspects in custody, police say

By Jonah Gilmore

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha Police said an officer was dragged by a vehicle Monday morning while conducting a traffic stop.

According to a lieutenant, officers were conducting a traffic stop at 35th and Hamilton streets for suspected drugs around 3 a.m.

Police say during the stop, the female driver was pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody. As officers were taking her into custody, a male passenger moved into the driver’s seat.

OPD said an officer engaged the suspect and was dragged about a block down 35th when the man pulled off. According to police, the man drove westbound on Dodge Street leading police on a chase.

Police said stop stix were used, and the suspect crashed at 72nd and Dodge in the parking lot of Do Space.

Both the suspect and officer were checked out by medics, but are said to be OK.

The suspect was taken into custody.

