One shot and killed outside University Hospital

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police rushed to University Hospital before dawn Easter Sunday.

One Person was shot in the parking lot just outside the Emergency Room around 4:30 a.m. A police spokesperson says the victim is Robert McMillan, 42 had gone to the hospital to visit a friend who had been the victim of an assault in Prichard. We’re told McMillan was arguing with several people in the emergency room parking lot when the passenger of a gray Hyundai Sonata got out of the vehicle and shot McMillan. The shooter was last seen running toward Stanton Road. The Hyundai drove away in the same direction. McMillan died from his injuries a short time later.

No word yet on any suspects. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

We reached out to University Hospital and received this statement.

“Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital,” said Gary Mans, a USA Health Spokesman. “Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.