Parker Man Faces Federal Court For Allegedly Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

PARKER, Colorado (KCNC) — A Parker man is accused of running a business making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Robert Van Camp faces a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States in a federal court with an investigation spanning multiple states.

“It was the purpose of the conspiracy for Van Camp, Co-Conspirator-1, and their co-conspirators to (a) fraudulently obstruct the government’s administration and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the government’s federal employee vaccination mandate,” the complaint stated.

The court documents say Van Camp lives in both Parker and Bulverde, Texas along with his co-conspirator, who is identified only as an employee of a defense contractor with a top secret security clearance. Van Camp is said to have run several companies around Parker and Castle Rock, especially a business-related to printing.

For roughly a year, federal investigators say Van Camp made thousands of dollars printing identical cards to those issued from the CDC. There were several sales set up with under cover buyers.

The complaint says, “Van Camp also made the following statements to UC1, ‘I’ve got people that are going to the Olympics in Tokyo, three Olympians and their coach in Tokyo, Amsterdam, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Honduras… I’m in 12 or 13 states, so until I get caught and go to jail, f— it, I’m taking the money.’”

Court documents say Van Camp told an undercover buyer he was doing it for people who wanted to keep their jobs, but not get vaccinated.

The complaint continued, “Van Camp added, ‘And what they’re doing is wrong, we know this, so how is what I’m doing wrong. If they’re worn, I’m just kind of fixing this wrong, is all I’m doing. It’s not like I’m making hundred-dollar bills.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Van Camp appeared in federal court in Denver, and was given a $100,000 bond. His case is being transferred to the Western District of Washington, where several of the undercover buys took place and where the case will continue.

