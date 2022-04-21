50 dogs and cats rescued from kennel, apartment fire

By Rob Polansky

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Crews rescued about 50 dogs and cats from a kennel and apartment fire in Westport Thursday night.

The Westport Fire Department said a fire alarm was triggered at the mixed occupancy building on Post Road East just before 11:45 p.m.

Firefighters said they saw heavy fire coming from the second floor when they got there.

They found that the building housed a dog and cat boarding facility on the first floor and basement and that an apartment was on the second floor.

The Fairfield and Norwalk fire departments provided mutual aid. Firefighters said they attacked the fire with two hose lines to extinguish it.

Searches of the building determined that three people inside on the 2nd floor apartment had escaped.

The occupants were awakened by smoke detectors. They said their exit was blocked by fire, so they had to jump from a second-floor window to get out. They were treated and assessed on scene by Westport EMS. They did not require transport to the hospital.

Westport firefighters and police said they rescued and removed approximately 50 dogs and cats from the dog and cat boarding facility on the bottom level.

The fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

“The Westport Fire Department would like to remind residents that working smoke detectors save lives,” the department wrote in a press release. “Please ensure that you have working smoke detectors in your house.”

The Norwalk and Wilton fire departments provided station coverage during the incident, Westport firefighters said.

