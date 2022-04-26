70-year-old woman charged after fatal car crash

By Torrence Banks and Mary Alice Royse

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — One woman has died, and a child is in stable condition after a crash involving three vehicles on Public Square in Lebanon.

According to Lebanon Police on Facebook, just before 5 p.m., a gray SUV struck another vehicle near the intersection of W. Main St., and N. Greenwood St. Investigators said the SUV failed to stop and continued eastbound towards the Lebanon Town Square, two blocks away from the intersection.

Witnesses told police that the SUV did not appear to brake as it entered the roundabout portion of the square, striking a tan tour door sedan, then coming to rest upon to monument at the center of the square. In contrast, the sedan came to rest on the southeast side of the roundabout.

Police said when responders arrived, medical attention was immediately rendered to the sedan driver, a 37-year-old woman from Lebanon, and her 3-year-old passenger. They were both transported to a trauma center, where the female driver was later pronounced dead; the child has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Police identified the driver of the SUV as Sandra Lee Strickland, 70, of Lebanon, who was found to be driving impaired based on the results of field sobriety tests given on-scene, police said.

Strickland was charged with DUI first-degree and Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication. Police said there could be additional charges.

The female driver of the first vehicle struck near N. Greenwood St. was checked out by medical personnel on the scene and released.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends,” Lebanon Police said on social media.

