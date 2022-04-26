Ghost gun found at New Milford High School after fight

By Rob Polansky and Evan Sobol

NEW MILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — New Milford High School was put in lockdown on Tuesday morning, according to the superintendent.

Three students are facing charges, police say.

Police made one juvenile referral and two arrests in the incident.

“The two arrests stemmed from a fight that occurred this morning in a bathroom at the high school and as a result of the fight, information regarding a gun on school property was obtained,” said New Milford Police.

A ghost gun was then found on school property, police said.

“A search of the juvenile suspect’s vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm pistol with no serial number,” said police.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a ghost gun.

Anthony Jack, 18, of New Milford, is charged with assault third degree and breach of peace. He faces a $1000.00 bond.

Christian Acosta, 19, of New Milford, is charged with assault third degree and breach of peace. He faces a $1000.00 bond.

Police responded to the high school around 9:20 a.m. for the report of a weapon on school property, authorities said.

Police say the lockdown was lifted at 10:59 a.m.

“I am proud of my entire staff including dispatchers, officers and detectives for resolving this alarming situation quickly and decisively,” said New Milford Police Chief Cerruto.

Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo sent a statement out to parents around 9:30 a.m.

“There was an incident that occurred at the high school, and out of an abundance of caution, the school is in lockdown while it is being investigated,” DiCorpo said.

No other details were released.

