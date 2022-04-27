Marine veteran plans Ukraine trip to supply soldiers with first aid kits

By Kay Recede

Click here for updates on this story

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — Richard Campos is a Marine veteran and retired sheriff’s deputy who has worked with refugees in Iraq and is now hoping to help Ukrainians still struggling with the war against Russia.

The Stockton veteran motioned to the words tattooed on his right arm, “Every man is guilty of the good he did not do.” That saying is the driving force that motivates his ever-evolving efforts to help people in need.

“The moment that we stop helping each other, that’s when humanity cease to exists,” Campos said.

He has already helped Ukrainian families on a previous trip in March but is planning another trip in May. Campos said he realizes the danger he may be facing when he visits as the war continues, but the feeling to help is greater.

“I’m not looking to be a martyr, at all, believe me, I love life. I love living, but I know it’s important that I continue doing what I’m doing — is helping them,” Campos said.

In pictures Campos shared with KCRA 3 of his three-day trip to Ukraine in March, he recalled spending his first night in a church-turned-shelter as children cried and families had been pulled away from their homes.

“It really hit me that these children, just weeks prior to this, were living in the safety of their homes, sleeping in their own bed,” Campos said.

Campos added that he also met with Ukrainian military members.

“They’re seeing their own soldiers dying on the field and this will give them that extra little chance to survive,” Campos said, explaining he asked what they may need. “They go, ‘What we need is medical kits. We don’t have medical kits or we’re short of them. And our troops, when they get hurt, or shot, or injured in the field, they’re bleeding out.'”

Campos is now asking the greater community of San Joaquin County to help him supply first aid kits that he will take with him when he revisits Ukraine in the coming weeks.

If you can help, Campos says he is working with this European nonprofit organization.

You may also contact Campos here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.