5th grader saves the day after 4-year-old cousin gets on school bus

PORT VUE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police are investigating an unusual situation at South Allegheny Elementary in Port Vue.

A 4-year-old showed up at the school, but she wasn’t supposed to be there. Police said the child got on the school bus with her two cousins and ended up at the school Friday morning. Port Vue Police Department Chief David Petruski said it’s a call he’s never had before.

“We got a call from county 911 to stop at the elementary school regarding a small student that was there that was not a student,” he said.

Petruski said the 4-year-old’s parents didn’t know she was missing.

Amy Wadas: Where was the parent?

Chief Petruski: We are guessing at her home in Glassport. We think the parent was upstairs asleep.

The chief said that home in Glassport is where the 4-year-old child caught the bus with her two cousins: a 5-year-old and a fifth-grader. The older kids are siblings. He said it was the fifth-grader who got the younger kids ready for the day.

“She also wasn’t aware that the little cousin had been brought to school,” Petruski said.

South Allegheny administrators say they’re proud of the fifth-grader, who reported what happened as soon as she got to school. They say she brought the little ones to the office so the district could handle the situation. Police were called, and the family was contacted.

The district said the bus driver is new and started the route two days ago.

Police say no charges have been filed. Glassport police reported the incident to ChildLine.

