15-year-old student in deadly highway crash has ‘long road to recovery’

By Chandler Watkins

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON Oregon (KPTV) — Following a deadly car crash in Beaverton earlier this week, three Southridge High School students and a Washington County deputy have long roads to recovery ahead of them.

Sky Korbut, 15, was one of the students injured in the crash. His mom, Alecia Delarosa, says she hugged him goodbye before heading to work the nightshift. She got the call he had been in an accident a few hours later.

“I always like to tell my kids that I love them, and I’ll see them later as I’m going to work and to have a good night. It’s just unreal. One minute your kids giving you a hug goodbye when you’re heading out to work and the next minute you have to come to the hospital. A parent’s worst nightmare to get that call.”

She was told her son had been severely injured but was alive because he was wearing his seatbelt.

“The impact was so hard that it actually punctured his intestines,” Delarosa said. “There was bleeding that had to be stopped and then once that was stopped, they had to reattach the intestines. That was the first surgery. Second surgery, he broke his back, lower back, had a fracture so now he has two plates in his spine.”

Delarosa says Sky also fractured a femur and has several broke ribs but is awake.

“He hears us, he can shake his head,” said Delarosa. “Right now, he has a tube down his throat so he can’t use his words. He’s under a lot of medication and a lot of pain going on, but he is able to communicate with us for a little bit. He blinks his eyes to let us know he loves us. He’s a tough kid. I know he’ll pull through, but I know it’s going to be a long road to recovery”

Sky’s family says he is outgoing, loves to be outdoors, and loves to hang out with his friends.

“Sky is really fun, caring, and is such a sweetheart,” said Kristin Schwing, Sky’s sister-in-law. “Somebody who would every time he sees you would give you a hug.”

They thank the community for the outpouring of support they have received. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.