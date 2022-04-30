‘Most Wanted’ suspect taken into custody after being busted for shoplifting

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — One of Mobile’s most wanted has been arrested after being busted for shoplifting, police say.

Trenteon King, 22, was taken into custody for shoplifting and found to be in possession of a handgun.

King is accused of shooting two innocent people March 10 at M&M Food Mart on U.S. 90 while he was out of jail on bond on a 2016 murder charge. He will be charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

