Wendy’s employees protest, claim sexual harassment from management

By WLOS Staff

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — About two dozen employees of a Weaverville Wendy’s protested Friday, claiming they’re being sexually harassed.

The Wendy’s employees said they’ve faced physical and verbal sexual harassment from management. One employee said when she took the claims to district managers, she was removed from the schedule.

“To know that people are letting it go and sweeping it under the rug, moving these general managers to different locations to hide what’s going on, it’s horrible,” Wendy’s employee Charity Bradley said.

Tad Dolbier, CEO of Tar Heel Capital Corp., the parent company of the Weaverville Wendy’s, said an investigation is ongoing.

Dolbier’s complete statement:

“We are aware of the recent allegations being made and are taking this very seriously, following our policy of conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. As an organization, we strive to create a safe and comfortable work environment free from harassment. If, at the conclusion of our investigation, we find any of the accusations to be true, we will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action. We value every member of our team and keep an open dialogue with our people, providing multiple avenues to suggest changes or report concerns. Our approach is to resolve issues quickly and fairly. We will continue to focus on building strong working relationships among all of our people, creating a positive culture they are proud to be part of.”

