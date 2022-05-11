No secret to longevity, but some life advice from this woman on her 107th birthday

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Woodrow Wilson was president when she was born.

She’s lived through two world wars, the Great Depression and several recessions. She was even alive when women got the right to vote.

Born on May 9, 1915, Amelia Pusl celebrated her 107th birthday Monday in Omaha.

While she says she exercised and ate pretty healthy, she doesn’t admit to any secret for living a long life. Instead, she offered a piece of advice: “Be good to your mothers.”

Pusl worked for the Corps of Engineers for almost 30 years.

She now resides at Emerald Legacy Pointe Rehabilitation Center where they held a birthday celebration for her Monday.

