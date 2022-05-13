Mother accused of trying to kill infant daughter by throwing her onto street, police say

By Ross Adams and Kara Peters

PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — A woman in Pearl is accused of trying to kill her child.

A spokesperson for the city said Makaylia Jolley, 20, of Pearl, repeatedly and forcibly threw her 8-week-old daughter onto Bierdeman Road.

Several calls were made to 911 at about 2 p.m. Thursday reporting the incident, according to city spokesman Greg Flynn.

When the fire department and paramedics arrived, they administered first aid before taking the child to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson where the child is listed in critical condition.

“I think the whole department got there in a minute and a half to two minutes,” Flynn said. “And they got there and it was another woman holding a severely injured baby.”

Officials said the mother was chased into a nearby wooded area where she was taken into custody.

“There are not words. I mean, heinous, evil. It’s just incomprehensible to witnesses on what they say they saw (done) to an 8-week-old baby,” Flynn said. “The way will come later, but right now, just please keep your prayers on that little baby.”

Jolley has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said Jolley was a good mother.

“I don’t understand. Something had to go wrong,” she said. “Postpartum, or something. Because she really is a very good mother. I don’t understand what happened.”

Pearl police and Rankin County officials are holding a briefing at 2 p.m. Friday to provide additional details.

