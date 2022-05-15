Vancouver police seeking victims of Arby’s manager accused of contaminating milkshakes

By KPTV Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — The Vancouver Police Department is seeking victims who may have been customers at an Arby’s in October stemming from an investigation of a man for child pornography and assault charges.

VPD said on Tuesday, Stephen Sharp was interviewed by detectives. He confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

Sharp confirmed his employment as the night manager at Arby’s located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver. After issuing a search warrant, a video was revealed of Sharp urinating in a milkshake mix container from Arby’s. Sharp confessed to detectives he urinated at least twice into the milkshake mix for sexual gratification.

Police are asking if you purchased a milkshake from this Arby’s location on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, 2021. Detectives have not located any evidence that Arby’s or its franchisee were aware of Sharp’s actions.

Sharp was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts (charging max) of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 4 counts (charging max) of Dealing Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct Assault II

