McDonough community plans vigil for teens killed in car crash

By Madeline Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Eagle’s Landing High School community is coming together to mourn the lives of four students killed in a car crash last Wednesday.

Students, teachers, and family members are all expected to go to the Eagle’s Landing High School football stadium Monday night to show support for the people hit the hardest by the deaths of the teens.

Henry County Police say a car full of five teenagers was driving down Oak Grove Road near Oak Grove Circle when it went off the road and into a ditch. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened that made the car off of the road.

Authorities named 16-year-old Kendarius Jackson,16-year-old Kendarrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens and 15-year-old Jordan Brown as the victims of the incident. They say one teen survived the crash, Zakrya Jones. She’s only 15 and is at Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

“It could have been anybody’s child,” said Tikra Ellis, whose daughters go to Eagle’s Landing. “All the kids, I do believe is going to make them tighter. They’re truly learning the art of being there for your friends, being supportive.”

The vigil will be at the football stadium Monday at 7:30 p.m.

