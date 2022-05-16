Shooting in Bienville Square between juveniles who met to fight over a girl, police say

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A shooting happened in Bienville Square late Saturday night when Mobile Police said two groups of juveniles met to fight, and at least one them was 13 years old.

According to MPD, those two groups of young teens met up to fight for the affections of a girl. That’s when one pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“Where are the parents in this situation?” asked Mary Jackson, a concerned citizen.

That seemed to be the million-dollar question on most people’s minds.

“It’s something that shouldn’t be happening,” said another Mobile man. “Thirteen-year-olds with guns, it’s something that should be looked into.”

The victim was taken to USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital by a witness, and Mobile Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the shock of the whole situation had parents terrified at what young people are capable of.

“I’m just concerned raising two young boys and bringing them up in this city, and I’m concerned about the teen violence,” said Mary Jackson.

Mobile Police said this case is pending further investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.