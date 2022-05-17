Student grazed by bullet after gun goes off in classmate’s backpack

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A student at Disney Magnet School in the Buena Park neighborhood was hospitalized Tuesday morning, after he was grazed by a bullet when a gun went off in another student’s backpack, police said.

Police confirmed officers responded to Disney Magnet School at 4140 N. Marine Dr. shortly before 10 a.m., after a student brought a gun to school inside a backpack, and the gun accidentally went of while inside the backpack in a classroom.

The bullet struck the ground and ricocheted, grazing another student’s abdomen. That boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Chicago Fire Department officials said the boy is 7 years old.

In a letter to parents, Disney Magnet School staff confirmed no one was seriously injured.

“Our staff immediately intervened, secured the gun, and contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and everyone is safe. CPD responded to our school quickly and confiscated the gun,” the letter stated. “We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward.”

The age of the student who brought the gun to school was not immediately available, but parents and grandparents who went to the school to pick up their children told CBS 2’s Steven Graves they heard from staff that it was an 8-year-old.

CBS 2 has not been able to confirm that detail.

