Man threatened with HOA fines for anti-Biden sticker

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Henderson resident believes his freedom of speech is being violated over a bumper sticker on his truck.

A bumper sticker that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” is causing all the trouble for the man who is being told by his homeowner’s association that displaying the sticker on his truck is considered an offensive trader activity.

Chris lives in the Central Park Estates neighborhood located on the cross streets of Bermuda and Pebble. You can often see his red truck parked in his driveway usually with flags attached to it, but not anymore.

“They said I had to take it down because it was a sign or a billboard,” said Chris.

The HOA allows residents to have one political sign in the front yard during voting time. But since Chris left the flag on his truck after voting time was over, he was asked to take them down or else the HOA’s lawyer was going to take him to court.

“It makes me feel upset,’ said Chris. “I am a veteran. I did take an oath to this country. I believe freedom of speech should be everywhere.”

Chris resorted to implementing a bumper sticker that says “Let’s Go Brandon” on his truck, but was told this also isn’t allowed. The phrase has become an anti-Joe Biden phrase used by conservatives.

“They say it is an obnoxious trader activity which in my mind is more of setting up a lemonade stand as a trader activity,” said Chris. “This is just a sticker on a vehicle.”

The HOA saying this is a violation of section 8.4 of the Central Park and Estates bylaws that no noxious or offensive trade or activity shall be carried upon any lot nor shall anything be done thereon which may be or may become an annoyance or nuisance to the neighborhood.

The HOA sent a notice to Chris saying he would be fined $100 if he didn’t remove the sticker by last Friday and will be charged another $100 this Friday if it still hasn’t been removed.

“It doesn’t matter what your opinion is,” said Chris. “Everyone should be able to express it without somebody getting upset.”

Now, Chris backs his truck up into his driveway and completely removes the hatch to the truck, so he doesn’t get fined.

“I am hoping they understand it is freedom of speech and they let me put it back on,” said Chris.

FOX5 reached out to the HOA of this community who said they have no comment as of publication.

