K9 finds missing woman, days after tracking down lost girl

BREMEN, Maine (WBZ) — A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.

On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her.

The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.

Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn’t strong enough to get up.

The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.

