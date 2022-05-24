Nurse reunited with 6-year-old dog after camper stolen in LA with beloved pet inside

By Jory Rand, Rachel Brown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A nurse who traveled across the country to help others by working at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was robbed of all her worldly possessions — including her beloved dog Bexley.

However, after a frantic search, Bexley was found Monday. Good news for an owner who worried a reunion might never happen.

Mason Gray had hoped her move to Los Angeles would be the start of an amazing adventure.

The traveling pediatric nurse bought a camper two weeks ago, and drove it from Florida to California with her dog Bexley to start work at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Early Sunday morning, she returned to where she had parked her camper, only to find it gone — stolen, with Bexley inside.

“I can’t eat or sleep. I’m just devastated. I’m so heartbroken,” Gray told Eyewitness News earlier on Monday. “I just want this to be over. This is a nightmare. I was like, this is not happening.”

She’s spent the last two days trying to find her and managed to find security video of the dognappers. Just after midnight, someone hooked her trailer up to a blue pickup truck and took off with Bexley inside.

“Bexley’s my world and so at this point, all I care about is her. I’m just wondering is she OK? Is she safe? Is she fed, is she taken care of? Did they drop her off on the side of the road?” Gray said. “I’ve just been searching nonstop.”

Unfortunately, the truck’s license plate isn’t visible in the video, but the camper has Florida license plates, and is quite distinctive with “Compact” written in red.

It was full of Gray’s belongings from her guitar and piano, to all her clothes, camera and television. She said none of it matters. The only thing she wanted back was Bexley.

Late Monday night, she got her wish. Bexley was in the safe hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers as Gray arrived for the incredible reunion.

The LAPD ended up locating the camper and Bexley in South L.A. A woman told police she had bought it from a man for $500.

She was arrested for possession of stolen property but authorities are still searching for the original thief.

