Police investigate overnight burglaries at Oklahoma City dispensaries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities are investigating after thieves broke into multiple dispensaries overnight.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police first responded to Atomic Chronic Dispensary near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard after an alarm went off. Officers found the front door pried open, and authorities said the suspects used a sledgehammer to bust doors inside the business.

About an hour later, officers responded to another alarm at the Fire Up dispensary near Southeast 74th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Like the first break-in, police found the front door pried open.

Authorities said the suspects didn’t get anything expensive from the first dispensary but stole more than $30,000 worth of cannabis products and $9,000 in cash from the second.

Police also confirmed burglaries at dispensaries near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, Northwest 23rd Street and Woodward Avenue and on 39th Street.

Police have not linked the burglaries.

