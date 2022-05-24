Police: Soledad high school senior dies from fentanyl overdose

By Josh Copitch

SOLEDAD, California (KSBW) — A Pinnacles High School student died over the weekend from a fentanyl overdose, the police department reported.

According to police, the student had turned 18 this year and was set to graduate from high school in June. Pinnacles High School is a continuation school in the Soledad area.

The student took a counterfeit pill that contained fentanyl, causing them to overdose almost immediately. They died shortly after.

Investigators reported that they found more counterfeit pills at the scene which also tested positive for fentanyl.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

