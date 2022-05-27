“100 Deadliest Days” begins Memorial Day weekend

By EsatIdahoNews.com Staff

BOISE, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety urges drivers to take caution as they travel for the Memorial Day weekend. The holiday marks the beginning of the summer travel season and the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” of driving.

The 100 Deadliest Days is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes. Last year in Idaho, 101 people were killed in crashes during this time frame.

“The summer is a great time to get out and enjoy Idaho but as more people head out on the roads, we all need to make safer choices,” said Acting OHS Manager Josephine Middleton.

The busy summer driving season also comes amid an increase in fatalities in Idaho and across the country. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people nationally were killed in traffic crashes last year – a 10.5% increase from 2020.

Idaho also saw a dramatic increase in traffic fatalities last year. According to preliminary data, 271 people were killed in crashes – the most in a single year since 2005.

During the holiday weekend, OHS is partnering with more than 60 law enforcement agencies across Idaho to dedicate extra patrols to enforcing Idaho’s seat belt law.

Throughout the summer, OHS and its partners will participate in other enforcement and education activities to prevent impaired and aggressive driving crashes.

“We are working hard with our partners this summer to keep our roads safe, prevent crashes, and keep families whole,” Middleton said. “We ask drivers to do their part by slowing down, being engaged drivers, and always buckling up.”

