Local brewery employee spends week at border of Poland and Ukraine helping refugees

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local brewery employee is back from a week-long trip to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Highland Brewing Co. retail manager Brian Ivey and his wife volunteered with the World Central Kitchen at the border of Poland and Ukraine, where they cooked food for the refugees.

The team averaged about 2,000 sandwiches an hour.

“It’s just amazing to see the people there that are going about their everyday lives,” Ivey said. “And, you know, in most of Ukraine, you don’t know where the bombs are going to fall next.”

Ivey and his wife said they are considering volunteering with World Central Kitchen again.

