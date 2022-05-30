23-year-old woman killed after falling from 13th floor of building at construction site

By WFOR Staff

WEST PALM BEACH (WFOR) — A woman was killed after falling from a building at a construction site in West Palm Beach.

Police say the 23-year-old woman from Allapattah fell from the 13th floor.

Officials say she fell onto the second floor and died at the scene.

Investigators believe she was installing flooring in the unit before she fell, but it’s still unclear why.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into her death.

