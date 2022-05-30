Family living in a tent since the Caldor Fire destroyed their home, surprised with an RV

By Brittany Hope

SOMERSET, California (KCRA) — The Hatch family lived in Grizzly Flats for years, until the Caldor Fire destroyed their family home in 2021.

For more than six months, single father Eric Hatch has been living in tents in Somerset with his four children.

His 17-year-old daughter’s teacher alerted EmergencyRV.org about the family’s living situation, telling the organization Layla Hatch was a straight A student and walked around the area looking for hotspots just to complete her homework.

In partnership with the California Fire Foundation, the EmergencyRV.org delivered a free RV to the family on Saturday.

EmergencyRV.org says multiple families who lost their homes in wildfires are on their waitlist for RVs.

