Police: Fatal shooting at shopping plaza was targeted, community on edge

By Crystal Bui and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA (WGCL) — After a shooting claimed the life of 27-year-old Wyman Boyd Jr. on Saturday night, a community is shaken. It was the third shooting in southwest Atlanta in less than two days.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 3700 block of Carmia Drive near Camp Creek Parkway around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, they found who was not alert, not conscious, or breathing. He was pronounced deceased by Atlanta Fire Rescue.

“Preliminary information shows this was not a random shooting and targeted in fact,” says Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove.

Now, police say that this isn’t the first time a shooting occurred in the same shopping plaza.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says back in 2018, police followed a driver inside a stolen Black Nissan to the parking lot outside the Publix; after a confrontation ensued, police say the driver identified as Devin Nolley, was later shot by officers after slamming into police cruisers trying to escape.

Some residents say they’ve been aware of shootings nearby and are concerned with a lack of security. For other shoppers running errands, the fatal shooting Saturday night comes as a surprise.

“I’m amazed honestly. I never knew somebody got shot here. I thought it was a safe place,” said Chase Johnson. “I will still come here at night, but I’ll just be more aware of my surroundings.”

Atlanta Police have said they don’t want the public to be worried and they’re searching for the suspect.

“We are working out leads and the footage recovered,” Lt. Dearlove said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

