Gender reveal in Benton shakes houses, causes a stir on social media

By Bill Lunn

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — A gender reveal party east of Benton Tuesday night caused quite a stir on social media, with members of the “Benton LA Town Happenings” Facebook page inquiring about a potential explosion.

“Did anyone feel an explosion out around Cypress Lake?” inquired one member of the page.

Many people responded that they either did hear a blast or felt it.

That “blast” turned out to be Tannerite from a gender reveal party along Buffalo Road.

Soon-to-be mom Kayleigh Morgan responded by saying, “Sorry y’all. We had a gender reveal with some Tannerite.”

Tannerite is an over-the-counter explosive that detonates when hit by a firearm projectile.

A pink explosion indicated a girl is on the way.

Morgan said Wednesday she and her fiance’ Jadden White are due to have the baby girl in December. They are getting married in June.

