West Sacramento Police Respond To Social Media Post About Possible Teen Shooting
By Christopher Baker
Click here for updates on this story
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Yesterday, the West Sacramento Police Department responded to a social media post about a possible teen shooting.
On Monday, at about 4 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of Jefferson Boulevard and Linden Road.
After searching the area, officers found no evidence of a shooting.
Later on in the morning, around 9 a.m., a resident walking on the Clarksburg Trail found what appeared to be a shell casing.
Currently, no one has reported being the victim of a shooting.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments