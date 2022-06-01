Calhoun man disappears after dropping father off at Atlanta airport

By Jamarlo Phillips

CALHOUN, Georgia (WGCL) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office announced that it needs your help locating a missing man from Calhoun.

Ernest Harold Hill, 53, disappeared after dropping his father off at the airport in Atlanta Saturday.

According to Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says Hill drove from Calhoun to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport to drop his father off for a flight to Arkansas and has not been seen or heard from since.

Instead, the car Hill was driving was towed from the airport.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts call 911 or the Gordon County 911 Center at 706-629-0911.

