California Science Center breaks ground for new Endeavour space shuttle exhibit

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new exhibit dedicated to Endeavour, the well-known space shuttle that operated over the greater part of 20 years, took place at the California Science Center Wednesday.

Since 2012, the Endeavour has called the California Science Center in Exposition Park home, after it was retired in 2011. However, after more than 10 years, officials have decided to open a massive 200,000-square-foot exhibit for the shuttle.

Currently displayed in a horizontal position, the shuttle will also be equipped with two solid rocket boosters and a large external fuel tank and displayed in an upright, “ready to launch” position.

The exhibit, which will be called The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, will also feature various other galleries and displays, as well as an events center.

Concept art handed out at the groundbreaking displayed the exterior and interior of the new exhibit, showcasing various other aircraft and presentations.

Prominent Los Angeles and California figures alike attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Governor Gavin Newsom (via video conference) Mayor Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Science Center President/CEO Jeffrey Rudolph, three former space shuttle astronauts, Lynda Oschin, chair of the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and Senator Alex Padilla.

Arizona state Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who was commander of the Endeavour’s final mission in 2011 also attended the ceremony via video conference.

The project is expected to take at least three years to complete.

