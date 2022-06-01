FWC IDs woman killed in Keys parasailing accident

By Web Staff

KEY WEST, Florida (WFOR) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission has identified the woman killed in a parasailing accident in the Keys Monday.

According to FWC, weather conditions took a turn for the worse, causing the parasail chute to become controlled by the wind and not the boat operator.

With the parasail pegged, the term for when the vessel is no longer in control of the chute, FWC said “the Captain cut the line tethered to three victims.”

Shortly after, the three victims then collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two children, identified as 10-year-old Sriakshith Alaparthi and 9-year-old Vishant Sadda, were injured in the accident.

Sadda was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

