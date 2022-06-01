Men, teenager turn themselves in after shootout at gas station

By Matt Talhelm

HENDERSON, North Carolina (WRAL) — Two men have been charged in connection to a shootout at a Henderson gas station over the weekend.

Jordan Turnage, of Creedmoor, surrendered himself to the Henderson Police Department on Monday afternoon. Turnage is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Charles Green surrendered Tuesday night. He faces the same charges as Turnage.

A 17-year-old also turned himself in Tuesday, police said. Due to his age, his name was not released. Petitions were obtained and a temporary secured custody order was issued.

Surveillance video shows two cars and an SUV at the pumps. A man wearing a blue jacket gets out of the white car and heads towards the store. The video shows a long gun tucked in his pants. The gunfire begins as he gets close to the store.

From another angle, the video shows the man jump back as bullets shatter the glass door. The video shows the man take the gun out and return fire along with another man who gets out of the white car with a gun drawn.

Officers also have active warrants for Jaymon Gibson and Anthony Sanders, Jr., in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911 or Henderson Vance Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925.

