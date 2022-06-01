‘They Will Come After You’: Runner Recovering After Getting Attacked By Cow Moose In Breckenridge

By SPENCER WILSON

BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife are waiting to re-open the Campion Trail near Breckenridge after a jogger was attacked by a cow moose with a calf nearby. Crews said the woman did nothing wrong, but just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She was focused, looking down on the trail, running. When she looked up, she noticed a cow moose coming towards her. It did eventually stomp her,” Rachael Gonzalez, Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer told CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson.

The jogger was able to get away and make it back home where she called CPW.

“She did receive injuries to her legs and to her shoulders,” Gonzalez explained.

This is the time of year when many of Colorado’s wildlife have young offspring. CPW said this makes elk, big horned sheep or moose especially aggressive if they feel there’s a threat to their young.

“They are large, very strong, powerful animals,” Gonzalez said. “When they feel threatened, they will come after you.”

She also mentioned there’s behavior to look out for as a “last chance” warning in the event you’re too close to a moose.

“Don’t panic, just slowly back away, especially with moose. If they look directly at you, if you see them licking their lips, starting to paw at the ground while making grunting noise, you are too close.”

CPW also wanted to issue a reminder that dogs off-leash can be a big issue for interactions with wildlife, but especially right now when there’s young to protect.

“There’s that video of a bear running from a moose going around right now…if a bear can’t take a moose, your dog can’t either,” Gonzalez said.

