Ground stop lifted at KCI after COVID-related cleaning closed control tower
By Greg Dailey
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Some flights out of Kansas City International Airport have been delayed after a ground stop was issued Tuesday morning.
The FAA told KCTV5 the control tower at KCI closed at 6:30 a.m. for COVID-related cleaning. That order was lifted at 9 a.m.
Reporter Eric Graves from CBS4 in Indianapolis tweeted that a pilot announced the KCI air traffic control tower was down due to COVID cases.
The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center had assumed control of the airspace for a little longer than 2 hours, the FAA stated.
The KCI control tower has resumed full operation, the airport stated.
