PG&E celebrates their part toward a cleaner future in Moss Landing

By Ariana Jaso

MOSS LANDING, California (KSBW) — On Monday, a PG&E-operated energy storage facility in Moss Landing held a ribbon-cutting and celebrated its part in a cleaner energy future. The Elkhorn Battery System is one of the largest battery energy storage systems in the world.

PG&E project manager, Alan Prior explained the goal of the power plant. Prior said, “What this does is captures that solar during the day and then as the sun starts setting, it releases it.” He adds, “So it is basically filling that gap and joining together renewables, so that we can have them all day, even through the night.”

PG&E CEO Pattie Poppe, spoke passionately on Monday about the finished project. She said it’s helping to change the world for the better and for the future generations to come.

“We’re making the future that our grandchildren and our grandchildren’s children can be proud of and maybe they won’t even know because we’ll have made it so seamless for them to have clean liable and safe energy,” Poppe said.

PG&E said they put all equipment to the test, in order to be able to handle California weather conditions. To put its capacity into perspective, it can power hundreds of thousands of customers at once.

“Let’s use the Monterrey numbers on the average customer. This project will pick up about 250,000 customers for 4 hours,” Prior said.

