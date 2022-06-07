The disappearance of Laverda Sorrell, nearly 20 years later

By Breana Albizu

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (KOAT) — The Fourth of July is often a time of celebration, but for one Navajo family, the day brings grief and misery.

Laverda Sorrell vanished on July 4, 2002, in Fort Defiance, Arizona. The area is located within the Navajo Nation.

Almost 20 years later, family and friends haven’t seen her since her disappearance.

“My brother [and I] were just talking about this the other day. We talked about these angels that you have in your life that are here for a short period of time. but they make the biggest impact, and that’s kind of how I see her,” said Tiffany Sorrell, Laverda’s daughter.

Sorrell remembers her mother as a loving person, with a kind soul and a wealth of knowledge.

