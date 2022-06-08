Baytown police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

By KTRK Staff

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) — Baytown police released a sketch Tuesday of a man who they said met a teenager online before luring the victim into his car and sexually assaulting the teen.

The incident happened sometime in March in the Baytown and Chambers County area, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s. He stands at about 6 feet tall, with a husky build, has wavy black hair and wears hoop earrings.

Officers have asked the public to keep an eye out for a newer model white Toyota that the suspect was seen driving on surveillance video.

It is believed the man lives in or near Harris County.

